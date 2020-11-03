Gujarat Bypolls: BJP Worker Gives Cash For Votes; Video Surfaces

A video has come to light on social media wherein it is visible that a man is distributing money to people in return of votes. The video is alleged from the Karjan constituency in Vadodara District of the state of Gujarat where several people are sitting inside an autorickshaw. The people are seemingly on their way to vote in the current by-elections in eight constituencies in the state of Gujarat. After distributing the money to people, the man is also seen saying 'vote for BJP, okay?'

Cash for votes

The video is 26 seconds long and had been making rounds on several social media websites. From there, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) leaders have picked it up and also circulated by themselves on various sites and on WhatsApp as well. The officials of GPCC have stated that they have already approached the Election Commission (EC) and asked them to take cognizance of the said video and also appealed for them to suspend voting for a while till this video is investigated upon. "The BJP has already lost the elections. They are trying their shady tactics all over again in elections and trying to rig the results in their favour. Because they know that they can't win in a fair election so they know they will have to do these kinds of cheap tricks. I would like to remind the citizens of this Country to not fall prey to these kinds of tactics," said Jairajsinh Parmar, Spokesperson of GPCC.

After these statements were made by several politicians, the election commission has also taken note of the said video and has claimed that if such a video is true, then there will have to be strict action taken against the perpetrators. "This video has come to our attention, and we are enquiring into the case. We take elections very seriously if someone has tried to sully the festival of democracy, they will be brought to book," a senior official of State Election Commission stated. However, there was no statement sent out by Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) regarding this video and they have refused to take note of the video and claimed that they have nothing to do with such tactics and that the BJP will win in all constituencies where by-polls are underway.

