Gujarat: Clashes Erupt Between Two Groups Over Land Issue In Borsad; Police Forces On Spot

A clash broke out in Gujarat's Borsad town following rumours that a group of minority community members was cornered and four police personnel were injured on Sunday, June 12. The situation was brought under control after police hurled tear gas cells to disperse the mob. It is further learned that two companies of the State Reserve Police Force and 200 police personnel led by District Superintendent of Police Ajit Raijan have been deployed in Borsad

Deputy SP, Anand Headquarters, Dr. Patel said, "Yesterday clashes took place at 9.30 near a religious place. There were clashes between two communities".

Police immediately reached the spot and appealed to maintain peace. The police informed that around 50 tear gas and 30 rubber bullets were used to disperse the crowds. Three SRP has been deployed.

So far 14 people have been detained pertaining to the stone pelting and clash between two groups that broke over the land issue

Borsad clashes

According to BJP Borsad committee president, Dipak Patel, the violence broke out after the police tried to stop illegal construction on local municipality land behind a Hanuman temple. There is an open space owned by the municipal land behind a Hanuman temple, and adjacent to it is a dargah.

Patel stated that the issue of construction was brought to the notice of the authorities as the minority community group initiated the work on the municipal land.

