Gujarat: Clashes Erupt Over Minor Accident In Vadodara; 5 Injured, 15 People Arrested

In another incident of violence, at least five people were injured after members of two communities clashed in Gujarat's Vadodara on Sunday. A minor road accident had led to an altercation between two groups, that quickly escalated into pelting of stones, vandalising a shrine and damaging some vehicles, police said.

As many as 19 people were arrested for rioting late Sunday night. According to the Karelibaug police, violence had erupted following a road accident involving two-wheelers belonging to people from different communities in the Vadodara's Raopura locality.

The matter escalated after members from the two sides gathered on the street and hurled stones at each other. A mob vandalised the idol at a shrine located on the roadside along with two autorickshaws and as many as two-wheelers.

Police rushed to the area and brought the situation under control. Officials then carried out a combing operation in the area and nabbed 15 persons the same night.

An FIR was registered at Karelibaug police station against unidentified groups of people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rioting, unlawful assembly, holding deadly weapons, defiling the place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class

Security has been beefed up in the area and the situation is under control now, officials added.

"There was an accident on Raopura road which led to a fight between two groups. There did not suffer serious injuries in the accident and were taken to the hospital. Police also managed to control the rioters and maintain peace in the area. I would request the citizens to not believe in rumours and dial 100 to verify any doubts," said Vadodara Police Commissioner, Shamsher Singh.

Gujarat violence

The incident comes just days after a similar clash was reported in Gujarat's Khambhat city on April 10. One person was killed and another one was injured in the communal violence during a procession on the occasion of Ram Navami, while Himmatnagar city also witnessed violence between members of two communities during a similar event.

The two sides indulged in stone-pelting and arson at both the places and the police had to shell tear gas to bring the situation under control, officials said.

Similar incidents have peaked in recent weeks in many states including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh Uttarakhand and Karnataka.