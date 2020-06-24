Gujarat: Coast Guard Seizes Charas Worth Rs 1.32 Cr From Jakhau

The Indian Coast Guard has seized 88 packets of charas worth Rs 1.32 crore from islands near Jakhau coast of Gujarat in three separate patrols and search operations.

According to a Defence Ministry spokesperson, the packets of narcotics have been recovered during a patrol and search operations on Islands of Kutch on June 17, 21 and 22. During the test by drug detection kit, the packets were confirmed containing charas.

Reports say that despite the adverse weather conditions, the team led by a daring woman officer as Captain of Hovercraft and landing party by rubber boats were directed for search operations on these islands.

Three days, 88 packets

Intensified patrol by Coast Guard had resulted in the recovery of four packets of charas on June 17 and those were then handed over to Marine Police. On June 22, an Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) on patrol recovered additional 50 packets (1 kg each) of the narcotic valuing approx Rs 75 lakhs at Kadiyari Bet near Jakhau harbour and were handed over to Marine Police. The next day, an ACV team again seized 34 packets (1 kg each) charas approx value Rs 51 lakhs at the same area.

As per reports, the Indian Coast Guard had recently commissioned a Hovercraft squadron at Jakhau to make the coastal security robust and that is yielding good results. The matter will be further investigation by various agencies.

