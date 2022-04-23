Gujarat: DRI Seizes 135 Gold Bars Worth Rs 8.6 Crore From Surat-based Jewellery Shop

A team of Ahmedabad Zonal Unit (AZU) of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 135 gold bars of foreign origin having a market value of Rs 8.6 crore from a search carried out at a Surat-based jeweller’s shop.

Based on the specific information, a person was scheduled to smuggle F.O Gold weighing approx. 15.7 Kg at a jewellery shop in Gujarat's Surat on April 21. Following the information received, a search was initiated on the premises of the said jewellery shop at the scheduled time

The person who brought the F.O gold and the partners of the jewellery unit were interrogated and on inquiry, they accepted that the said gold bars were smuggled into the country and routed to different bullion dealers in Surat.

In a follow-up action on one Bullion trader, 27 gold pieces/bars of foreign origin weighing 2.466 kgs having a value of Rs 1.35 crores were recovered. Both the consignments of gold have been detained and the persons involved are under interrogation.

According to sources in Surat DRI, from Dubai, the seized gold was smuggled and it is suspected it was brought on the Sharjah-Surat flight. Preliminary investigation revealed that along with smuggling, GST evasion was also reported.

“Based on specific information that a person dealing in smuggled F.O (foreign origin) Gold is scheduled to deliver a consignment at a jewellery shop in Surat on 21/04/22, DRI Surat officers kept a tight vigil over the premises and its surroundings and once the person entered the shop, a search was initiated on the premises of the said jewellery shop at the scheduled time,” DRI stated in an official release.

DRI arrests three for smuggling gold in Ahmedabad

In March, three passengers at Ahmedabad International Airport were arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for smuggling gold in the form of capsules, weighing 2.6 kg, worth Rs1.40 crore from Dubai. The passengers, said to be part of a gold smuggling racket from Chennai, had hidden the capsules in their rectums. They were sent to judicial custody.

"Evidence gathered during the preliminary investigation revealed that all the three passengers were working as a carrier for a gold smuggling syndicate that operates mainly from Chennai/Trichy. The passengers took a flight to Dubai from Trichy and booked the return flight for Ahmedabad in order to avoid the suspicion of the authorities," DRI note stated.

