Gujarat: FIR Lodged Against Varsity Student Over 'objectionable' Artworks On Hindu Deities

Police have lodged an FIR against a fine arts course student of the Maharaja Sayajirao University in Gujarat's Vadodara city for his artwork. The student allegedly depicted Hindu Gods and Goddesses in an objectionable manner in his artworks, an official said on Tuesday. The action comes based on a complaint filed by local ABVP activists.

The artworks made by students here had created a buzz as some student groups alleged that Hindu deities were being depicted in an objectionable manner in some of the artworks made by the students. Earlier, some right-wing activists and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (AVBP) had staged a protest on the university's Faculty of Fine Arts campus on May 5 over the same. Now, a first-year fine arts student of the university has been booked based on a complaint given by local ABVP activist Jayvirsinh Raulji.

The FIR was lodged at Vadodara's Sayajigunj police on Monday evening. According to the police, the student has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) and 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person). The police further informed that the accused has not been arrested so far.

ABVP activists lodges complaint against university students for artwork

According to the complaint, the ABVP activist claimed that he had received photos of some objectionable artworks allegedly made by the fine arts students in the university. It was claimed that the artwork, prepared by pasting newspaper reports of rape in the form of cut-outs of various Gods and Goddesses, would be on public display in the faculty's exhibition area as part of its exam assessment procedure.

The ABVP members reached the faculty and enquired about the same, and learnt that the artworks were prepared by the accused student. The artworks were allegedly kept on display before being removed. Later on May 6, the university's Vice-Chancellor, Dr Vijay Kumar Srivastava, had constituted a nine-member fact-finding committee to probe the matter, which submitted its report on the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI