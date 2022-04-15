Gujarat: Foreign Funding Angle In Khambhat Ram Navami Violence Being Probed: Sources

In the violence that broke out in the Khambhat area of Anand district during the Ram Navami procession on Sunday, Republic has accessed exclusive details of the investigation, which reveals that the foreign funding angle is now under probe.

According to the sources, the mobile phones of the accused in the Khambat violence have been taken and seized by the local investigating team to find out the level of involvement with the foreign funding angle. The sources also reported that at least 11 bank accounts are under investigation by local police and the SIT formed after the Khambhat violence. The bank details of the accused are being traced back as of now.

Sources said that the police have recovered the deleted chats of the accused. On their mobile phones, police got several videos, posts, and WhatsApp messages that were being circulated by the accused Maulvis and other locals to mobilise the people on the ground to come out and pelt stones at the Ram Navami procession. And these messages that were deleted also showed how kerosene was being placed and stashed in strategic places to set fire to the procession.

Khambhat violence: A pre-planned attack

In the investigation into the violence that broke out in the Khambhat area of Anand district during the Ram Navami procession on Sunday, Gujarat police said that it was a pre-planned conspiracy. The boys were recruited from outside for stone-pelting, according to the Gujarat police, and they were promised all kinds of legal and financial support in case they were caught. Because stones could be easily found in cemeteries, it was decided the same could be pelted from there. A total of nine people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in violence and stone-pelting during the procession.

"As part of a pre-planned conspiracy, stones were hurled during the Ram Navami procession in Khambhat. The motive of the accused was that once the Ram Navami procession was stoned and threatened, no such religious procession would take place in the future. The accused had started planning for the procession after news broke that the Ram Navami procession was about to start and the entire conspiracy was hatched in the last three days after the procession got police permission,” said SP Ajit Rajiyan of Anand district.

The police official said that the accused were in touch with people from outside the district as well as from abroad regarding the funds to carry out the conspiracy. “These people were in touch with people from outside the district and abroad for the funds to carry out the conspiracy. The responsibility of raising funds was handed over to Matin. An investigation is currently underway into who helped from outside the state and the country for the funds,” SP Rajiyan said.