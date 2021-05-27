Gujarat Govt 'helpless' In Procuring Enough Stock Of COVID-19 Vaccines: Revelation In HC

In a fresh development, the Gujarat government informed the High Court in an affidavit that it was helpless in acquiring sufficient stock of COVID-19 vaccines. The division bench comprising of Justices Bela Trivedi and Bhargav Karia was hearing a suo moto plea on the novel coronavirus crisis on Wednesday. During the hearing, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi submitted that the state government had already issued instructions for considering persons working in the special homes and childcare institutions as front­line workers, thus giving them a priority for COVID-19 vaccination.

While mentioning that the state government has placed orders for procuring 3 crore vaccines, he added that the manufacturers had given no timeline for the delivery of the said vaccines. Moreover, he conceded that it is difficult to match the high requirement for doses as there are only 7 vaccine manufacturers in the world. A total of 1,20,99,479 persons have been inoculated in Gujarat whereas 39,92,745 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

While the supply of COVISHIELD and COVAXIN is expected to increase gradually, Moderna and Pfizer have made it clear that they will not directly provide vaccines to the states. Appreciating the fact that the number of COVID-19 cases is declining in the state, the bench advised the state to not remain complacent and prepare for the impending third wave. It upon the administration to take immediate action for improving health infrastructure in rural areas, creating awareness about black fungus and making the policy of Amphotericin distribution more transparent. Thereafter, the matter was adjourned to June 15.

Here is the HC's key observation: