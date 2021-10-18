Gujarat HC Grants Bail To Man Accused Under Anti-conversion Law After Settlement By Couple

A single-judge bench of the Gujarat High Court granted relief to a man and his relatives accused of various offences under The Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021. While the aforesaid accused and his wife (the complainant) got married under the Special Marriage Act, she accused him of forcing her to convert and an FIR was registered in this regard at the Gotri Police Station in Vadodara on June 17. However, a petition was filed in the HC seeking the quashing of the FIR citing that the "trivial matrimonial disputes" between the couple had been resolved.

In an order dated October 13, Justice Ilesh Vora ruled, "In light of the aforesaid law laid down by the Apex Court and considering the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case more particularly the settlement arrived at between the husband and wife i.e. informant and accused no.1, the petitioners have made out a prima-facie case for interim relief in the nature of bail. Thus, without entering into merits of the case, it is a fit case to exercise discretion under Article 226 of the Constitution of India to grant relief. Thus, considering the nature of dispute, severity of punishment and in absence of any past antecedents of like nature and as there is no possibility of fleeing from justice, the discretion is required to be exercised."

The Gujarat Freedom of Religion law

Pertinently, the order also highlighted that a division bench of the Gujarat High Court had stayed certain provisions of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act. While this law against forcible conversion through marriage was passed in the state Assembly on April 1 and received the assent of Governor Acharya Devvrat on May 22, it was notified on June 15. Aimed at protecting interfaith couples from unnecessary harassment, the court held that Sections 3,4, 4a to 4c, 5, 6, and 6a of the aforesaid law shall not operational.

Thus, sections such as lodging of the complaint, punishment for marriage by unlawful conversion, offences by institutions, prior permission from District Magistrate for conversion, prosecution and burden of proof on the parties were rendered inoperational. As per the provisions of this law, forcible conversion by marriage shall attract punishment of 3-5 years and a fine of up to Rs.2 lakh. In case, the victim is a woman, minor, SC, or ST, the offender can be punished with a jail term of 4-7 years and a fine of not less than Rs.3 lakh