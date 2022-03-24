Gujarat HC Issues Notice To Assembly's Deputy Speaker Over Encroachment Of Forest Land

The Gujarat High Court issued a notice to Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly Jethabhai Bharwad and the state forest department on Thursday in response to a PIL. The Public Intrest Litigation alleged that Bharwad had illegally encroached on forest land and built a residence there.

Congress leaders from the Panchmahal district Jasvantsinh Solanki and Dushyantsinh Chauhan filed the Public Interest Litigation. The PIL further alleges that the legislator has illegally constructed a residential complex by encroaching land deep inside the reserved forest in central Gujarat for himself and through the trust he runs as its chairman and managing.

Notice served to Gujarat Dy speaker

BJP MLA Jetha Bharwad, additional chief secretary, department of forest & environment, Gujarat state forest development corporation Ltd, district collector, Panchmahal, Aai Shree Khodiyar Seva Trust, and others were served notice by the division bench of chief justice Aravind Kumar and justice Ashutosh J Shastri.

Jasvant Solanki, 38, and Dushyant Chauhan, 36, both from the Panchmahal area, filed the case together. Solanki is the head of the opposition in Shehra Taluka Panchayat, the assembly constituency represented by BJP MLA Bharwad. The petition was filed by lawyer Anand Yagnik, who stated in a note that notices had been given to the forest department, the BJP MLA, and other government agencies.

Bhardwad made residence and an office for himself, claim petitioners

Bharwad and his trust, according to the petitioners, "have justified their non-forest activities by claiming refuge of temple-related activities and offering facilities and lodging to temple visitors. This is a nefarious deception. Respondent no. 6 (Bharwad) has built a residence and an office for himself, which includes one drawing room, an office, and two bedrooms, all of which have air conditioning, attached toilets, and bathrooms. Only respondent no. 6 and his family are allowed to live in this structure. Furthermore, the respondent employs this pattern in all of his political endeavours."

Video clip showing construction as evidence

The petitioners have also included a video clip of the construction as proof. According to them, the forest department transferred the land in question to the state-owned Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd, which is administered by Bharwad as its chairman and managing director and "is not sub-leased to any other authority including that of respondent no. 5 trust." They claim that the government has not provided the trust or any individual any land in the restricted forest on lease or otherwise. Furthermore, the petitioners allege that section 2 of the Forest (Conservation) Act of 1980 specifies that non-forest activity cannot begin without prior consent from the federal government.