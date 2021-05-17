Gujarat HC Questions Centre On Remdesivir Supply To State; Cites 'lack Of Coordination'

The Gujarat High Court on Monday noticed a "lack of coordination" between the Centre and the state government in the allocation of adequate Remdesivir injections for COVID-19 patients in the state. The HC noted that the Central government continued to supply Remdesivir vials to Gujarat in the range of 16,000 per day over the past month even though the demand was around 25,000 vials per day.

A division bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and Bhargav D Trivedi questioned Assistant Solicitor General Devang Vyas, representing the Centre, on the failure in meeting Gujarat's demand.

"What will happen to the patients who require this (injection)? Should the government allow the patients to die due to the lack of Remdesivir drugs?" the court asked.

The bench further directed the Centre to submit its policy for the allocation of Remdesivir to the states. It observed that, despite an increase in production from 30 lakhs to 1 crore vials per month, the Centre continued to allocate around 16,000 per day to Gujarat since April 21.

Explain the mismatch between demand and supply: Court tells Centre

The HC is hearing a suo motu PIL on issues concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. Representing the state government, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi informed the court that between April 21 and May 16, Gujarat had received 4,19,000 vials of Remdesivir, at the rate of 16,115 vials per day, despite the state demanding more than 25,000 vials during a meeting with the Union Ministry. He later clarified that the state was demanding 25,000 vials "on the higher side".

"As of now, the Gujarat Medical Services Corporation Limited is distributing Remdesivir to the hospitals as per the requirements. In certain circumstances where the demand comes from the hospitals to the GMSCL, the government forwards it to the Centre. There is a total lack of coordination between the Centre and the state for the procurement of the balance amount of about 10,000 Remdesivir vials for the last one month," the court observed.

The HC said the Centre must give enough quota to the state from Monday itself. Representing the Centre, Vyas told the court that Remdesivir was being distributed as per the demand from 36 states and Union Territories, depending on the availability of vials.

“It is not the case that the Centre has an unlimited supply and is withholding the same from the states and UTs. Between April 21 and May 23, the Centre increased its drug supply to Gujarat to 5,10,000 vials, making it the second-highest among other states,” he said.

The HC bench then asked the Centre to justify the difference between demand and allocation, and also place on record the policy being adopted for allocation. The matter will be taken up for hearing on May 26.