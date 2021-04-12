Gujarat HC Questions State Govt On Measures Taken To Curb COVID Surge, Testing Facilities

On Monday, taking suo moto cognizance of the current COVID-19 situation in the state, the Gujarat High Court found discrepancies and inconsistencies in the state government's policies to combat the second wave of COVID-19. The Bench consisting of Chief Justice (CJ) Vikram Nath and Justice Bhargav D. Karia upon hearing Advocate General (AG) Kamal Trivedi, senior-most state law officers and government pleader suggested that the number of people attending weddings should be limited to 50.

Advocate General Kamal Trivedi ruled out the idea of lockdown and highlighted its ill effects on daily wagers. He suggested a 'self-lockdown' will work as a more viable option.

Questions raised over RT-PCR testing

Much to the high court's indignation, it was also observed that there are no RT-PCR testing centres in taluka and small villages. The Chief Justice also advised installing booth at housing societies in order to keep a check on public health. Chief Justice also brought to notice that an officer is said to receive report of RT-PCR within few hours, however, a common man has been receiving the same with a gap of 4-5 days.

The court also asked the reason behind long queues outside hospitals when the state submitted that beds and oxygen are available. Chief Justice further asked for information on unused Remdesivir injections and its supply to every COVID hospital.

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases

Gujarat High Court established the need to intervene in the upsurge of Covid-19 after electronic, digital and print media reported "harrowing tales, unfortunate and unimaginable difficulties, unmanageable conditions of the infrastructure, the shortfall and the deficit of not only testing, availability of beds, ICU but also the supply of Oxygen and the basic medicines like Ramdesivir, etc."

The CJ admitted that he could not ignore the stories as the newspapers and news channels were flooded with the same.

The court has adjourned the matter to Thursday, April 15. The High Court also requested the AG and Government Pleader to direct the top State bureaucrats to be informed of the proceedings subject to their convenience.

On Sunday, Gujarat reported 5,469 new cases of coronavirus in the biggest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic, taking its caseload to 3,47,495, the health department said.

(With ANI inputs)