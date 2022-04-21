Gujarat: Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani Arrested By Assam Police; Taken To Guwahati

In a late-night development on Wednesday, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by the Assam Police in connection with a case registered in 2019. As per his team, he was taken into custody from the Palanpur Circuit House at around 11:30 p.m. but no FIR copy has been shared with them. Thereafter, the Kokrajhar Police took him to Ahmedabad from where they boarded a train to Guwahati. Sources revealed that action was taken against Mevani in pursuance of an FIR over his tweet claiming that "PM Modi who considers Godse as God, should appeal for peace and harmony against communal clashes in Gujarat".

He was booked under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act. It is pertinent to note that Congress bagged an impressive 77 seats in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls as it was bolstered by the vociferous anti-BJP campaign of Mevani, Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor. A former journalist and lawyer, Mevani is the founder of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch and has been at the forefront of many agitations in Gujarat.

With no Congress candidate in the fray, he won as an Independent from Vadgam by beating BJP's Vijaykumar Chakravarti with a margin of 19,696 votes. On September 28, 2021, he extended support to Congress and addressed a press conference at the party headquarters alongside Hardik Patel. While clarifying that he was not formally joining Congress owing to technical reasons as he is an Independent legislator, the young leader announced that he will not only contest the 2022 Gujarat election on the party's ticket but also participate in all of its activities. He stressed that there is an urgency to save the country.

Political scenario in Gujarat

Gujarat has proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the saffron party and Congress. In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly.

After a series of defections though, BJP currently has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 64 seats. In a bid to thwart anti-incumbency cries, the party replaced Vijay Rupani with Bhupendra Patel as the CM in September 2021. As Congress unit is weakened, AAP is seeking to make inroads in Gujarat.