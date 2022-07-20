Last Updated:

Gujarat: IT Dept Raids Chiripal Group In Ahmedabad, Company's Top Officials Under Scanner

Written By
Astha Singh

PTI


The Income Tax department (IT) on Wednesday conducted raids at the head office of Chiripal Group of Industries on Bopal Road in Ahmedabad on the charges of alleged tax evasion. The Chiripal Group is involved in the textiles & education business.

The IT department also carried out raids at 35-40 other locations in Ahmedabad related to the company's founder and Chairman Vedprakash Chiripal, Directors Vishal Chiripal & Ronak Chiripal and Managing Director Jyotiprasad Chiripal. 

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

(Image: PTI)

