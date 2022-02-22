Gujarat : Lawyer held in Rajkot for hurting religious sentiments, attacking police

Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (PTI) A practicing lawyer was arrested in Gujarat's Rajkot city for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and attacking police, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations have revealed accused Sohil Mor was fond of listening to religious sermons of some Pakistan-based preachers and he had also mentioned 'Pakistan' in some of his writings recovered from his house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Manoharsinh Jadeja said.

Mor, a resident of a government housing society in Munjka area in Rajkot city, was booked under section 186 and 332 of the IPC for obstructing and assaulting policemen, while a second FIR was lodged on the complaint of a woman resident under section 295 for defiling a place of worship and 295A for outraging religious feelings of people, the official said.

"On February 19, Mor posted a derogatory comment about Shivaji Maharaj on the society's Whatsapp group. When a resident objected and called him, he misbehaved with her over the phone. On February 20, he engaged in an act which hurt religious sentiments of other residents, who then called police '' Jadeja told reporters in Rajkot on Tuesday.

Mor was arrested after he misbehaved and attacked a police team that had gone to the housing society after a receiving a complaint call, he added.

Complainant Jyotiba Sodha said she had tried to reason with Mor over phone on his post against Shivaji Maharaj, but the latter shot back that "Hindus should now leave because the entire area has become Pakistan and all have converted to Islam".

Sodha, in her complaint, also claimed Mor came out of his house with large knives on February 20 and broke an idol kept outside the neighbour's flat.

"His internet surfing history suggests Mor was fond of listening to religious sermons of some Pakistan based maulvis. We found Pakistan's mention in his writings too. We have launched a detailed probe about his links, associations, if any, with suspicious individuals or organisations," said Jadeja. PTI PJT PD BNM BNM BNM

