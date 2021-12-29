Gujarat Mass Conversion Case: Arrest Warrant Issued Against 5 Accused; 10 Detained

In the Bharuch mass conversion case in Gujarat, an arrest warrant has been issued against five accused. The detention refers to the alleged international conversion racket that was busted by local police. Sources confirmed that 20 people have been identified in the scandal wherein tribal populations in the region were coerced to convert their faith. Out of the 20, ten have been arrested by the police already.

The forced conversion practice is said to have received funds from the United Kingdom and the same was utilised to convert tribals in Bharuch to Islam. On the other hand, four of the accused moved the Gujarat High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR. In addition, they have submitted that the religious conversion took place on consent of the alleged victims and no one was lured into doing so.

Sources reported that nearly 100 tribals across 37 families of the 'Vasava Hindu' community were coerced to change one's faith in the exchange for money and other allurements. A native of Bharuch district, currently a London resident, has been named in the cartel for advancing funds for the malpractice.

In the matter at hand, the accused have been charged under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, as well as Sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 153 (B) (C) (act likely to cause disharmony) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, as per the police.