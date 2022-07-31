Gujarat: NIA Conducts Raids In 4 Districts In Connection To ISIS Terror Module Case

In a huge development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted multi-location raids in Gujarat in connection to the ISIS terror module on Sunday. Notably, the central investigating agency has raided Gujarat's four districts - Ahmedabad, Surat, Navsari and Bharuch in a case pertaining to the activities of the ISIS terror group.

According to the NIA officials, in the searches which were carried out in Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad districts, the agency recovered incriminating documents/material during the action, PTI reported. Notably, Republic has learned that three people are being questioned by the agency in connection with the ISIS terror module.

It is pertinent to mention that searches are being conducted by the NIA in several states across the country related to the concerned case. These searches are being carried out in Madhya Pradesh — Bhopal, Bihar — Araria district, Karnataka, Maharashtra — Kolhapur and Nanded district, and Uttar Pradesh as well.

Notably, the searches were carried out in a suo moto case registered by the agency on June 25. The central agency filed an FIR under sections 153A and 153B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), NIA said in a statement.

NIA arrests Kerala man for alleged links with ISIS

A few days back, the NIA arrested a 32-year-old Kerala man for alleged links to militant organisation ISIS after he was grilled by the agency for more than 10 hours. Asif Muzabdin, 32, was detained by the Erode North Police on Wednesday due to his alleged affiliation with the terrorist movement, PTI reported.

On the basis of the information, the NIA conducted a raid on a residence in the Manickampalayam Housing Unit neighbourhood of Erode on Tuesday night and took Muzabdin and his buddy Yasin (33) into custody for questioning.

NIA found that Asif has close contact with the ISIS network. Based on a complaint lodged by the NIA, Erode North Police arrested Muzabdin after registering a case. Notably, he was produced before a judicial magistrate and was remanded to custody.

(With input from PTI)