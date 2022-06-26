The Gujarat Police Crime Branch addressed a press conference on June 26 in Ahmedabad following the arrest of Teesta Setalvad in a case related to the 2002 Gujarat riots probe. Chetanya Mandlik, DCP Ahmedabad Crime Branch informed that they will seek 14 days of custody as the activist is not cooperating in the investigation.

Mandlik also added that two out of three accused persons - Teesta Setalvad and RB Sreekumar - have been arrested and will be produced in court later in the day. Meanwhile, the police have already sought the transfer of the third accused, Sanjiv Bhatt, for custodial interrogation, he added. The Ahmedabad DCP further said that as of now, the investigation is at a primary level and strict action will be taken once the probe is done.

"Former IPS officer RB Sreekumar was arrested yesterday and Teesta Setalvad was arrested today. Forging of evidence and hindering with evidence will be looked into. We will produce both the accused in court by 3 pm. We have done the medical check-up, and the due process was followed by the Crime Branch. The investigation is at a primary level, strict action will be taken once the investigation is done. We have the primary affidavits and documents submitted by the accused. Don't know the exact date when the conspiracy was hatched; however, the motive was to send innocents to prison," the Ahmedabad DCP told media.

DCP Chetanya Mandlik further added, "Teesta is not cooperating and not supporting us in the investigation. We will seek 14-day custody today and a thorough probe will be conducted in the case. Teesta will be produced in front of the Magistrate and all her statements will be recorded there. We are getting the documents arranged from various sources."

Teesta Setalvad Detained By Gujarat ATS

The Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad arrived at Teesta Setalvad's residence in Mumbai’s Juhu neighbourhood from where she was detained on June 25. Republic Media Network learnt that the Secretary of Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP), an organisation formed to advocate for the victims of the 2002 Gujarat riots, is presently at the Santacruz Police station and is to be taken to Ahmedabad.

The detention is in connection with a fresh First Information Report (FIR) filed with respect to the 2002 Gujarat Riots. Teesta Setalvad and her Non-Governmental Organisation were co-petitioners with Zakia Jafri in the petition filed against then Chief Minister Narendra Modi and others in the Supreme Court. The court dismissed the petition on June 24 and upheld the clean chit given to PM Modi and others. The complaint also accused Setalvad of influencing and tutoring witnesses and making them depose on pre-typed affidavits. Even Zakia Jafri was tutored by Teesta Setalvad, as was clear from her statement before the Nanavati Commission on August 22, 2003, it said.

In the FIR which has been accessed by Republic, the activist has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence), 211 (False charge of offence made with intent to injure), 218 (Public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save a person from punishment or property from forfeiture) 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 ( Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), read with 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy).

IPS officers Sanjiv Bhatt and R B Sreekumar - who were additional DGP of Armed Unit during the 2002 Godhra riot, and intelligence DGP - made several depositions before the Commission of Inquiry that were against the Gujarat government, the complaint said.

Sanjiv Bhatt allegedly forged various documents mailed to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and also falsely claimed that he attended a late-night meeting on February 27, 2002, called by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi at his residence, it said. RB Sreekumar's nine affidavits before the Nanavati-Shah Commission were the source of many of the allegations in Zakia Jafri's petition, it claimed.

Image: Republic World/PTI