Gujarat Riots Case: Jailed Ex-IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt Arrested For Forgery Of Evidence

A Special Investigation Team of the Gujarat Police on Tuesday arrested former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt for allegedly conspiring to falsely implicate innocent persons in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Bhatt, who was serving life imprisonment in a 1990 case, was arrested by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch through a transfer warrant.

He was arrested based on a case filed on June 24 after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots case.

Bhatt is the third accused arrested in the case after social activist Teesta Setalvad and former Director-General of Police of Gujarat RB Sreekumar. He is accused of embezzling funds and forging documents to falsely implicate innocent persons in the post-Godhra riots case.

Sanjiv Bhatt had been lodged in Palanpur jail in Banaskantha district since 2018 in a 27-year-old case in which he is accused of planting narcotics to frame a lawyer. In June 2019, Bhatt was convicted to life in a 1990 custodial death case in Jamnagar.

"We took Sanjiv Bhatt's custody from Palanpur jail on transfer warrant and formally arrested him on Tuesday evening," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Chaitanya Mandlik said on Tuesday.

Mandlik is a member of the SIT formed by the Gujarat government last month to probe the roles of Sanjiv Bhatt, RB Sreekumar, and Teesta Setalvad in fabricating evidence in various cases related to the Gujarat riots of 2002. Setalvad and Sreekumar were arrested by the crime branch last month and they are currently behind bars.

Teesta Setalvad and Sreekumar arrested

The action came after Union Minister Amit Shah in an interview with ANI said that Teesta's NGO gave baseless information about the communal riots to the police.

The Gujarat Police have charged the three accused under Sections 468, 471 (forgery), 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offense), 211 (institute criminal proceedings to cause injury), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save a person from punishment or property from forfeiture) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The trio is accused of abusing the process of law by conspiring to fabricate evidence in an attempt to frame innocent people for an offence punishable by capital punishment.

