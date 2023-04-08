Gujarat: State ATS Arrests Six Indulged In Trade Of Illegal Firearms, Huge Cache Of Weapons Seized

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has busted a gang involved in smuggling and supply of weapons and arrested six people with 15 pistols and five locally made guns, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off about some people smuggling weapons from Madhya Pradesh, an ATS team arrested two persons with four pistols and four cartridges at a bus station on April 4, the official said.

The duo, who hailed Gujarat's Rajkot district, was arrested under the Arms Act, he said.

Further probe revealed the involvement of four more persons and the ATS nabbed the remaining accused from Surendranagar and Rajkot districts, he said.

"In all six persons were arrested with 15 pistols, five locally made guns and 16 cartridges," the official said.

The accused are history-sheeters with cases of murder, attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt by means of dangerous weapons, and prohibition etc. lodged against them at various police stations, he said.

"A detailed investigation is underway into the involvement of other persons in the illegal supply of arms," the official said.