Gujarat Stone Pelting Case: Eyewitness Of Kheda Violence Claims 'Congress Leader Led Mob'

In an exclusive report on the Kheda violence wherein a mob belonging to a particular community allegedly pelted stones at people attending the Garba event, an eyewitness of the violence claimed that a local Congress leader Arif Sheikh who fought an election on the ticket of the party in 2021, was one of the stone pelters.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, one of the eyewitnesses of the violence that erupted in Gujarat's Kheda said, "We were playing Garba. Some of the people were clicking pictures of the women. Sarpanch called the police and told them about it." Adding further he said that the people who were clicking the pictures of women were then moved away. "Those people then sat on a verandah and then started touching women with their legs. They were made to move from there also... But after 10 minutes, they started pelting stones," he said.

Congress' Arif Sheikh was pelting stones: Eyewitness of Kheda violence

Narrating the ordeal, the eyewitness said that Arif Sheikh who fought a civic body election on Congress' ticket in 2021 was present at the spot and was one of the stone pelters. "Arif Sheikh fought election in 2021 on the ticket of Congress, but the BJP candidate won," the eyewitness told Republic. He later accused Sheikh of instigating youths. "He has a first hand in instigating youths… Arif and others were sitting with me. They went away and within 5 minutes the riots started," he said.

When asked about the presence of Arif in the Kheda violence, the eyewitness said, "Yes. Arif along with others was pelting stones." Adding further, he said that he has recorded his statement regarding the presence of Arif in the Kheda violence.

Kheda violence

A massive clash erupted between police officials and members of a particular community in Gujarat's Kheda during the Navratri celebration on Monday night. According to sources, the people objected to the program near a mosque in the district.

Earlier, speaking about the violence, DSP Kheda, Rajesh Gadhiya had informed that the group that attacked the Navratri celebration participants was led by two persons-- Arif and Zahir, who "initially created a disturbance and later pelted stones that injured six persons", ANI reported.

According to the police officials, the mob pelted stones and at least seven persons, including a Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD) jawan and a policeman, were injured. "The FIR says a mob of 150 people, including women, attacked the group performing Garba by pelting stones," police officials said, PTI reported.

"A group of people gathered at the venue at around 11:30 pm and started hurling abuses at the revellers and asked them to pack up. More people joined them and the mob started pelting stones when the revellers continued to play Garba," said the FIR.

It is pertinent to mention that as of now, 14 arrests have been made in connection with the Kheda violence. Meanwhile, three accused are still absconding. Of these three, one of them is local Congress leader Arif Sheikh.