Gujarat: Surat Crime Branch Officers Nab Gangsters After Dramatic Chase; Watch

In what appeared like a scene from out of a Bollywood movie, Gujarat's Surat saw police successfully chase and nab members of a criminal gang who were attempting to escape in a vehicle. In visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the criminals can be seen attempting to flee in a car when police officials use batons and a well-laid trap to nab them.

In a video that has surfaced recently, officers from the Surat Crime Branch had laid out a trap to catch criminals from the Cheeklighar gang who were on the run after committing a crime. Not only did the police seal all the exit routes from the city but also positioned officers strategically at check posts. In addition to that, the video also shows JCBs and police vehicles used to block the way for the gangsters.

Later, the car arrived at the site and tried to escape by running over the cops. However, the alert police officers vigorously ran after the car and stopped it. They were seen attacking the vehicle with batons following which the cops caught hold of the criminals inside it. They were immediately arrested and taken custody.

While no details have been disclosed regarding the crime committed by the arrested persons, the Surat Crime Branch is presently investigating the matter.

(Image: Republic)