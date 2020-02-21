Gujarat Traffic Police Assures Smooth Traffic Movement On Event Day Ahead Of Trump's Visit

Ahead of the mega 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, the security arrangements have begun in full swing as the city gears up for US President Donald Trump's visit on February 24. The Deputy Commissioner of Police on Friday said that the Ahemdabad police have taken proper measures for the smooth run of traffic during the day of the event. He also mentioned that the police will soon issue an advisory for the local public for easy commuting.

Speaking about the arrangements made the DCP of traffic police said, "Ahmedabad police have taken proper measures to ensure smooth traffic. Some roads will be closed by other roads shall be kept open as optional. We have sufficient manpower in the traffic department. We are releasing an advisory for the local public for easy commutation. Sufficient arrangements will be made as the event is finalized ahead. The traffic police arrangement is done in two manners an overall and one in the parking plot. We have overall 100 PSI, 35 inspectors, six to seven ACP and four DCP to look after the event."

Earlier, Ahmedabad Crime Branch Special Commissioner of Police Ajay Tomar on Friday informed that security personnel will be deployed along the roads of the city from where the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the POTUS will pass on February 24. Earlier, it was also reported that the police force has been coordinating with US Secret Service and SPG in order to lay out a full proof security plan for President Trumps' visit and the backgrounds of 1.2 lakh expected spectators of the 'Namaste Trump' event are also being checked.

'Namaste Trump' event

The 'Namaste Trump' event has been designed on the lines of 'Howdy, Modi!' organised in Houston last year. A huge stage is being set up at the centre of the ground that would have the speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President. Around the stage would be VVIP seating for the Trump delegation, top diplomats, Indian Ministers, as also the Gujarat Cabinet.

The BJP Gujarat unit and as many as 72 other social organizations have been tasked with bringing people to fill the stadium, as also line the roads that Trump carcade would take from Ahmedabad Airport to Sabarmati Ashram and Motera stadium. 2,200 buses would ferry the crowd to the stadium from parking zones created about a kilometre away.

As many as 18 top IAS/IPS officers of the Gujarat government are coordinating various aspects of the event to ensure foolproof arrangement amid direct supervision of the Prime Minister’s Office from New Delhi. Revealing the details of the event, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar stated the Donald Trump Nagarik Abhivadan Samiti (Citizen Felicitation Committee for Donald Trump) is the organizer of the event.

