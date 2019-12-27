Gujarat: Unidentified Assailants Open Fire At Businessman's House

Two bike-borne unidentified assailants riding a bike fired four rounds of gunshots at the house of a businessman in Kutch district's Gandhidham area on Wednesday night. The incident took place around 9:10 pm, informed the police. As per the police, the firing was done to intimidate Nathani and procure extortion money from him. The police also added that the entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the premises.

Police’s view on the issue

According to the Inspector General (IG) of Police Subhash Trivedi, “Two bike-borne assailants stopped outside the residence of businessman Junaid Nathani. One of them got off the bike and opened fire at his residence. A complaint has been received in the matter and a team has been constituted to probe it. We are looking into all the suspects named in the complaint and others that might be involved.”

Other extortion cases

In July, the Mumbai Police's Anti-Extortion Cell arrested underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Rizwan while he was trying to flee the country. He was arrested by the police from the Mumbai airport while he was trying to escape the country. Rizwan Kaskar has been arrested in connection to extortion cases against him.

Rizwan Kaskar is the son of Dawood Ibrahim's younger brother Iqbal, who is currently booked in Thane Jail. Rizwan has alleged links with Ahmed Raza aka Afroz Wadariya, who was arrested by the police earlier after being deported from Dubai. Raza was a close aide of underworld don Chota Shakeel and used to handle the hawala transactions for them.

(With ANI inputs)

