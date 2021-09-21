Gujarat's $2.7 Bn Drug Bust: Suspect Arrested In Delhi; ED Seeks More Details From DRI

In a major development in the Gujrat drug bust, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought details of the case from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday seized 2,988.21 kg (almost 3 tonnes) of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore from two containers at the Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch district and subsequently arrested a couple that runs an import firm from Chennai. Furthermore, another suspect was held in Delhi and later brought to Kutch for further investigation.

As per Republic sources, the agencies have interrogated the woman and the person who was arrested on Monday for allegedly being involved in smuggling the drugs into the country via the Gujarat Port.

India's biggest drug bust in Gujarat: $2.7 billion in Heroin disguised as Talcum powder

The Heroin that was seized at Mundra Port in Gujarat was brought in from Iran and Afghanistan. The heroin was alleged to be taken to Delhi, after which it was to be taken to other states, especially Punjab. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted searches in several other cities like Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai Gandhidham, and Mandvi in Gujarat. DRI estimated the seized drugs to be worth around Rs 7 crore per Kg, the total of which goes over Rs 20,000 crore worth of heroin - almost $2.5 billion.

The woman who was arrested on Monday had obtained an import and export license from the Director-General of Foreign Trade to move Talcum powder but she has been misusing the license to smuggle drugs.

In the past four days, two boats have been seized with heroin. The other boat, from Iran, has now been intercepted and brought to Porbandar, with agencies finding 40 kg heroin on board along with 6 crew members. According to sources, Gujarat ATS will also look into a terror angle.

The question arises if the instability in Afghanistan is the reason why more heroin busts are happening. Moreover, it also remains to be seen if drug cartels are using the money earned from heroin to fund the Taliban amidst this monstrous drug bust at Mundra port.

