Gulshan Kumar Murder: Bombay HC Upholds Abdul Rauf's Conviction; Sent To Jail For Life

Twenty-four years after T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar's murder, the Bombay High Court on Thursday, upheld the conviction of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide - Abdul Rauf alias Daud Merchant for the same. The HC bench of Justices Justice Jadhav and Justice Borkar sentenced him to life imprisonment after pronouncing him guilty under sections 302 (murder), 307(intention to kill), 34 (vicarious liability for crimes) of the IPC. Rauf was already sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court in 2002.

The convict has been told to surrender his passport to police. Failure to surrender within a week to the police will attract a non-bailable warrant, said the bench. The HC observed that Rauf doesn't deserve a remission as he was an absconder immediately after the incident and was at large till 2001. However, the bench acquitted Rauf of charges of robbery. Moreover, the HC set aside the state govt's appeal against Bollywood producer Ramesh Taurani's acquittal. 18 of the 19 accused have been acquitted in the case till date.

The Gulshan Kumar murder case

As per reports, on August 12, 1997, T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar was shot dead when coming out of a temple at Jeet Nagar in Juhu, by three assailants. Kumar died on the spot after being shot 16 bullets. After a fortnight, Music composer Nadeem Akhtar Saifee is accused of allegedly hiring killers and co-conspiring to kill Kumar. Saifee, who had fled to the UK, evading arrest, and has remained there ever since was later acquitted in the case in 2002.

Similarly, Tips owner Ramesh Taurani was arrested on charges of abetting Kumar's murder in October 1997. Taurani, who is T-Series's biggest rival in the Hindi music industry, allegedly paid Rs 25 lakh to Kumar’s killers. He too was later acquitted after the police failed to establish the accusation in court in 2002.

While Rauf - the main accused was arrested from Kolkata in January 2001, eighteen others were arrested and police filed a 400-page charge sheet naming 26 people. As per reports, one of the accused Mohammed Ali Shaikh turned approver before the trial started. Six months after Rauf's arrest, the trial began in June 2001, and in April 2002, Rauf is convicted of murder, sentenced to life imprisonment, while all others are acquitted.