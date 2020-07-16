Guna Incident: Magisterial Inquiry Ordered By Madhya Pradesh Govt; Timeline Given

Following the shocking incident where a farmer couple attempted suicide by consuming pesticides in front of the police authorities, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Reports stated that police had allegedly tried to destroy the couple's crops from government-owned land, which was illegally occupied by the couple.

The government as stated that the investigation report has to be submitted in thirty days. Earlier, Taking cognizance into the issue, CM Shivraj Chouhan has ordered the transfer of Guna's district collector and Police superintendent immediately, as per sources. Moreover, a high-level investigation has been initiated into the incident, reiterating that such kind of brutality will not be tolerated, report sources. Police have already registered an FIR against the farmer couple who attempted suicide, as per reports.

Police clarify officers beating couple

However, as per reports, the police have clarified that the video circulating showing the officers beating a couple in Guna was edited. They have stated that the couple shown in the video were locals who were stopping the police from transporting the farmer duo who had attempted suicide to a hospital. The local government was reportedly on an eviction drive on July 14, when this incident occurred.

Farmer couple attempts suicide

In a shocking incident, a Dalit farmer couple attempted suicide on Tuesday by consuming pesticide in front of police officers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, as per reports. Reports stated that police had allegedly tried to destroy the couple's crops from government-owned land, which was illegally occupied by the couple. Visuals shared across social media appear to show the couple's children present at the scene.

