Karnataka: Gundlupet MLA's Son Rides Horse On Highway Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

As the nation grapples with the COVID pandemic, stuck at home amid the nationwide lockdown, a video of an MLA's son riding a horse on the highway in Karanataka has gone viral over social media. The boy in the video named Bhuvan Kumar is the son of Gundlupet BJP MLA Niranjan Kumar. In the video, the youth can be seen flouting lockdown rules as he rides on his horse on Mysore-Ooty-National-Highway in Gundlupet town.

Gundlupet is currently marked as a 'red zone' as per the latest division of areas in the country into red, green and orange zones. The total number of COVID-19 infections in Karnataka has breached 900 mark, with the state reporting 42 new corona positive cases, the health department said on Tuesday.

Karnataka proposes exit strategy

Meanwhile, as the country plans for a graded exit from the COVID-19 lockdown, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday proposed doing away with district wise colour-coding and instead advocated strict cordoning of containment zones to control the spread of the pandemic.

In his presentation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing, he pitched for resuming all economic activities in stand-alone establishments while continuing the restrictions on malls, cinema halls, dining facilities and establishments with centrally controlled air-conditioning.

(With PTI Inputs)

