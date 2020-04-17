Gunfight In J&K's Shopian District; Two Unidentified Terrorists Killed

Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an ongoing gunfight between security forces and terrorists in Dairoo, Keegam area of Shopian district. Army sources said that on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists joint team of forces including 44 RR launched a search operation in the area.

As the joint team of forces intensified search operation towards the suspected spot, hiding terrorists fired upon forced which was retaliated and thereby triggering a gunfight," they said. During the exchange of fire, two unidentified terrorists have been killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists were not known immediately. Reports said as the encounter ended, security forces launched another CASO in nearby Mughal Pora village. The village is just one kilometre away from the encounter site and may be hiding in the village,” sources said.

Army Staff General MM Naravane arrived in Kashmir

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the terrorist incidents and ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir have seen a rise in recent weeks with six security personnel, 12 terrorists and eight civilians killed.

Amid ceasefire violations, The Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane arrived in Kashmir on Thursday on a two-day visit to review the security situation along the borders and hinterland. During his interaction with troops in Kashmir, the army chief reiterated the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges at all times.

Army Chief MM Naravane on Friday while exposing Pakistan said that while India is helping the world fight coronavirus, Pakistan was busy exporting terrorism. "While we are busy not only helping our own citizens but the rest of the world by sending medical teams and exporting medicines, on the other hand, Pakistan is only exporting terror. This doesn't augur well," he was quoted as saying to one news agency.

Pertinently, India’s total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 13,387 including 11201 active cases, 1749 cured and 437 deaths

