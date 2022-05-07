Last Updated:

Gunfight Reported In Delhi: Over 10 Rounds Of Firing Leaves 2 Injured; Security Tightened

More than 10 rounds of firing were reported in the Subhash Nagar area of West Delhi. Police & top officials deployed at the spot. More details awaited.

Vibhuti Sanchala

On May 7, more than 10 rounds of firing took place in the Subhash Nagar area of West Delhi. According to Republic TV's sources, more than 10 rounds of firing were reported and in the visuals captured by Republic, one can see heavy police and top officials deployed at the spot. 

The Delhi Police has said that they are currently investigating the West Delhi shooting incident and are waiting for more information about the attack. The gunfight has left two people injured in the area. The victims are taken to the nearby hospital. More details are awaited.

The gunfight in West Delhi comes weeks after clashes broke out in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on April 16. The violence left several people injured including police personnel. Stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched, in what witnesses said seemed like a 'pre-planned' attack on the occasion of the festival. 

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for 'stringent action', National Security Act (NSA) was slapped against the accused persons, and an FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. So far, 28 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the violence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri. 

(This is a developing story)

