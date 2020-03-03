Gunman Shahrukh Who Opened Fire During Delhi Violence Sent To Four-day Police Custody

Shahrukh, the gunman who was arrested by the Delhi police on Tuesday for opening fire during the violence in northeast Delhi, has been sent to police custody for four days. The gunman was arrested by police from Shamli in Delhi after he had absconded from the incident. During interrogations earlier, the gunman claimed he was not a part of any conspiracy and has no past criminal record.

'Shahrukh was on the run'

Addressing the media on Friday, ACP Ajit Kumar Singla informed, "He was a part of the protests. After that incident, he kept moving in Delhi in his own vehicle and then drove towards Punjab and was arrested from Shamli. He will be presented in court now. The pistol is from Munger. One of his friends works at a factory from whom he had bought the gun."

Furthermore, he added, "He (Shahrukh) has stated that when the protests were going on and when the stone-pelting began, he got agitated and fired in the heat of the moment. We have not found any criminal background yet. A case has been found against his father on grounds of fake currency and narcotics. He has no record. What we know so far is that he runs a factory of socks, likes modelling and making TikTok videos."

He has denied being a part of the conspiracy but we are still investigating," said Singla.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested Shahrukh, the man in a red t-shirt who had opened fire at police during violence in northeast Delhi on February 24 from Uttar Pradesh. Shahrukh was caught on camera threatening a policeman with a gun on February 24, 2020, in Jafrabad's Maujpur area, one of the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi. Shahrukh shot multiple rounds and also pointed the gun at a policeman.

North-East Delhi Violence

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, claimed 47 lives and left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures on February 27 evening. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and it soon turned into a communal riot.

Paramilitary forces were called in and on February 26 and the Delhi High Court had stated that it "cannot let another 1984 happen." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had taken to Twitter and urged people to maintain calm and peace, meeting on Tuesday and discussing the riots.

