Guns In Jamia: Here's What We Know, As Man Opens Fire Amid Protest; Injures One

In a shocking incident, an assailant wielding a pistol opened fire and allegedly shot a protesting student near the Jamia Millia Islamia University. Reports stated that the assailant, identified as Gopal, has now been taken into custody. The incident took place during the demonstrations against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) near the varsity.

About the incident

According to reports, the students who witnessed the incident informed that the injured student- identified as Shadab Alam was shot in his arm. According to reports, the assailant shouted 'Who wants Azadi, come I will shoot you", and opened fire.

Further, it has been reported that the Alam has been admitted to the Holy Family hospital in Jamia Nagar. His condition is stated to be stable. However, reports stated that he might be shifted to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) trauma centre. Further, reports confirmed that he is a Mass Communication student of Jamia University.

Read: Violent anti-CAA protest near Jamia: Delhi court sends man to 3-day judicial custody

Speaking about the incident, DCP South East Delhi Chinmoy Biswal said, "We are finding what the incident is all about and the investigations are underway. We have deployed our forces in various areas." The Delhi Traffic Police has blocked movement of vehicles from Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg to Jamia due to demonstration.

Reports stated that the traffic has been diverted from Modi Mill to Mathura Road and motorists have been advised to take an alternate route. Further, the entry and exit gates of Jama Masjid, ITO and Delhi Gate are closed as per sources in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Read: 'Everybody has the right to protest, but peacefully & with responsibility', says Jamia VC

Yogendra Yadav blames Delhi police

Swaraj Abhiyan president Yogendra Yadav took to Twitter and blamed the Delhi Police for the incident and drew an election link.

Read: Delhi police conducts an assessment to ascertain the feasibility of elections at Shaheen Bagh

Read: Gun-wielding man held at Jamia after opening fire; 1 student injured: LIVE updates