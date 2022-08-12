Gurgaon: Influencer Bobby Kataria Booked For Consuming Alcohol On Busy Dehradun Road

After a video of Instagram influencer Bobby Kataria having a drink on a major Dehradun road went viral, Uttarakhand's Director General of Police Ashok Kumar opened an investigation into the unusual occurrence. It all started on July 28 when Haryana resident Bobby Kataria uploaded the video to his verified account.

"Let's enjoy a bit on the roads," the caption read while a part of the song ‘sadak hai apne baap ki’ (the road belongs to my father) was added in the background of the video. The short clip has now triggered widespread anger. The influencer has around 6.3 lakh followers on the photo and video-sharing platform.

The video depicted him sitting on a chair in the middle of the road, pouring out a large one for himself from a bottle, and sipping it leisurely as traffic moved around him.

Following this, an inquiry has been launched into the matter. Taking to Twitter, the Uttarakhand police on its official handle said, “The Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar took cognizance of the video posted on social media by influencer Bobby Kataria, who is seen encroaching on the road and drinking alcohol in the open. A case has been registered under 290/510/336/342 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67 A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act."

सोशल मीडिया पर बॉबी कटारिया नामक युवक द्वारा सड़क पर अतिक्रमण कर खुले में शराब पीने संबंधी वायरल वीडियो का श्री Ashok Kumar IPS, DGP Sir द्वारा संज्ञान लेने के बाद #UttarakhandPolice ने बॉबी कटारिया के विरुद्ध 290/510/336/342 IPC व 67 IT Act के अंतर्गत मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया है। pic.twitter.com/DJ4xOadw6q — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) August 11, 2022

On the other hand, several people replied to Uttarakhand’s police tweet, other videos of Bobby Kataria with his aide Guarav Khandelwal were posted. Users have asked the police to take strict action against Khandelwal too.

Earlier, a case was filed against the Gurgaon resident Bobby Kataria for lighting a cigarette inside an aircraft. People on Twitter flagged the video to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Sources in Bureau of Civil Aviation Security confirmed that the video in which Kataria was seen lighting a cigarette inside a SpiceJet flight is old. Sources said that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed and appropriate action was taken.

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security said, "Passengers are not allowed to take lighter in the plane. Smoking too is banned inside a plane. Apart from inconveniencing passengers, smoking inside the pressurised cabin of an aircraft poses serious risk of fire."