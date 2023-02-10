Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Should Not Be Granted Parole: Congress In Lok Sabha

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said in Lok Sabha on Friday that Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, serving jail terms in cases of rape and murder, should not be granted parole.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, Bittu said, "He is a dangerous person.... The Haryana government is releasing him again and again.... There is an unrest in Punjab due to that. He should be behind bars and there should not be any parole for him." Last month, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was granted a 40-day parole. The latest parole to the Dera chief, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping his two disciples, came three months after he was granted a similar parole.

The Dera chief, along with four others, was also convicted in 2021 for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager. The Dera chief and three others were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago.