Gurugram Honour Killing: Woman Strangled To Death By Kin For Marrying Against Their Wishes

In a case of honor killing that has come to light in Gurugram, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her parents and brother for getting married against the wishes of her family.

While the deceased has been identified as Anjali, the accused have been identified as Kuldeep (44), Rinki (42) and Kunal (20). The trio was arrested by Gurugram police on Friday morning.

According to law enforcement officials, Anjali, who was a resident of Jhajjar, had married Sandeep a couple of months back and had been residing with her husband in Sector 102 of Gurugram. Her whereabouts were not known to her family.

Not happy over the union, Anjali’s father, mother and brother decided to end her life.

According to police, on August 17, Kunal, Anjali's brother, came to know about her whereabouts and informed the same to his father and mother. The infuriated family reached Anjali’s house and found her alone at home, cops said. In a fit of rage, Kuldeep, her father, with the help of Rinki, her mother, and Kunal, strangled Anjali to death, added the police personnel. The crime apparently did not end there. The three then took the deceased’s body to Jhajjar and hurriedly performed her last rites to wipe out any evidence of her killing.

Technical evidence and human intelligence, however, showed the presence of the accused at the crime spot, which led to the arrest of the three. The accused have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence of offence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Commenting on the case, Varun Dahiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Gurugram Police, said, "Arresting the accused within a short span of time is an achievement for us. We are probing if anyone else was involved in the crime. We are interrogating the arrested accused to find out more about the case.”