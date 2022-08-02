Gurugram Police Arrest 3 For Duping People In Online Liquor Fraud

Busting a fraud racket involved in cheating people through various mediums, the Gurugram police on Monday arrested three people in connection to the matter. The three members of the gang were involved in duping people on the pretext of assuring home delivery of liquor.

They have been identified as Aaqib Javed, Taslim Khan, and Sabir Khan, all natives of Rajasthan's Bharatpur. Informing about the same, ACP (crime), Gurugram, Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said that the accused used to contact people by sending them online links following which the people were duped.

The incident came to light after a victim of the gang lodged a complaint with the police on July 25.

Victim duped of over Rs one lakh by cyber fraud group

The victim who was duped by over Rs 1 lakh filed a complaint at the cyber crime police station (east) where he said he received a message on his phone about home delivery of liquor. After receiving the message, he placed an order worth Rs 11,717 by using the link sent by the accused.

Following that, the accused allegedly sent him another link asking him to make a payment of Rs 10 as a service charge. However, as he clicked on the link, a huge of amount Rs 93,380 was debited from his account. In total, he lost Rs 1,05,097, the police said.

In addition to this, ACP Sangwan also said that the accused were involved in many other frauds where they had cheated people on the pretext of buying and selling vehicles online.

"They were also into sextortion," he said further adding that the accused used to video call people and ask them for carrying out 'obscene' acts. They would later blackmail the victims and extort money.

Divulging more details about the gang, he said that while Aaqib and Taslim Khan used to contact people by sending them online links and calls through various mediums like SMS, WhatsApp, etc., Sabir Khan used to provide bank accounts and SIM cards with fake KYC. After receiving the amount in their account, the accused used to withdraw the money from ATM and POS machines.

After investigating the bank accounts used by them which have now been frozen, the police found that they have so far cheated people to the tune of Rs 25 lakh in the last 15 days.

