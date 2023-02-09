Gurugram: Six, Including Tehsil Officials, Booked For Tampering With Revenue Record Document

Six people, including a naib tehsildar and a registry clerk of the Sohna tehsil, Gurugram, have been booked for allegedly tampering with a document in the revenue record, police said on Wednesday.

On a complaint from the tehsildar's office, an FIR was registered against them at the Sohna City police station on Tuesday, they said.

Police said that Balwan Singh had lodged a resolution of collaboration of his land with Yash Deep Builders LLP on June 3, 2019, and had asked for an attested copy for it.

But the copy was not provided to him and even after repeated requests for it, he was not given the document, they said and added that the complaint was vide a letter from the tehsildar's office.

"For the document the applicant again filed an affidavit in February and was assured that it will be provided to him on February 6. Registry Clerk Rajni told him on February 6 that she would get his copy made. Due to this, the applicant suspected changes in the document," according to the complaint.

"On February 6, the tehsildar asked the registry clerk and her assistant to see the register. After searching the register, when it was presented to the tehsildar, she found changes in the documents and an unsigned copy was pasted in the revenue documents. After the tehsildar detected tampering with the records by tehsil staff and others, an FIR was recommended against the accused," it said.

Following the complaint, the case was registered against Naib Tehsildar Lachi Ram, Registry Clerk Rajni, her private accomplice Tyagi, peon Neeraj, Kapil Dev, Deepak Aggarwal and advocate Hari Ambawta, police said.

They have been charged under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

"We have sought records from the tehsil office and the probe is underway," Assistant Sub-Inspector Naresh Kumar, who is the investigating officer of the case, said.