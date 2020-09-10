Gurumurthy Terms Demolition Of Kangana Ranaut's Property By BMC As The 'most Foolish Act'

Hitting out at the Maharashtra government for demolishing Kangana Ranaut's property, Editor, Thuglak Tamil Magazine S Gurumurthy, labeled it as the most 'foolish act' by the Uddhav administration. The veteran journalist remarked that the action by the BMC out of 'uncontrolled anger and hate' is devoid of 'wisdom and judgment'. Referring to the High Court's stay on complete demolition of the 'Queen' actor's property in Mumbai, he expressed confidence that the judiciary will not allow 'such nonsense' in the country.

"It is probably the most foolish act a government could have done at this time. This is precisely what Congress did in 1980, the moment they came on power on Sunday they called for files and passed an order for demolition on the Indian Express building on the same ground of excess construction. This produced the most powerful argument against the government. This kind of mad action out of uncontrolled anger and hate, it is devoid of wisdom and judgment," Murthy said while speaking to Republic TV on Thursday.

Bombay HC adjourns matter

The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, adjourned its hearing till September 22 in the petition filed by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's against the demolition of her property by the BMC. The HC has directed that the interim stay on the demolition, enforced on Wednesday, shall continue till the next hearing. The bench comprising of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla has directed Kangana Ranaut to file her amended petition by September 14 and has asked the BMC to file a response by September 18.

Kangana’s home demolished

A portion of Kangana’s office-cum-residential property that ran her production house Manikarnika Films, situated at Pali Hill in Mumbai’s Bandra, was demolished on Wednesday. This was after two days of drama, first with officials examining the property and pasting a ‘stop work’ notice on the next day over alleged illegal constructions. Giving her 24 hours to produce permission, the BMC swung into action as soon as the time lapsed.

The actor was on her way to Mumbai from Manali when the incident occurred. Most of the damage was already done as the Bombay High Court stayed further action and condemned the ‘malafide action’ of the BMC.

