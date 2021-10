Guv Administers Oath To New Cal HC Chief Justice

Justice Prakash Srivastava was administered the oath of office as the new chief justice of Calcutta High Court on Monday by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Justice Rajesh Bindal had been serving as the acting chief justice of the court since April, following the retirement of Justice TBN Radhakrishnan.

In a tweet, Dhankar said, "WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today administered under Article 219 of the Constitution oath of office of Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court to Mr Justice Prakash Shrivastava, at Court Room 1 in the High Court." Srivastava had earlier served as Madhya Pradesh high court judge.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)