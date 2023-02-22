Guv Saxena Points To Kanjhawala, Shraddha Murder Case, 'show Glaring Lacuna In Policing'

Addressing the DCPs’ conference at the Delhi Police headquarters in New Delhi, Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday, February 21 pointed out severe lapses in the police system while referring to the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag incident and Shraddha murder case that occurred in the national capital.

Kanjhawla and Walkar murder case exhibit a 'glaring lacuna'

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena said the recent Kanjhawala hit-and-run case and the Shraddha Walkar murder case exhibit a 'glaring lacuna' in policing at the field level. He said that the city’s police administration, especially at the district level is tainted more than any other arm of civil administration. The L-G further urged the DCPs to rectify it.

L-G Saxena said, “The recent incident of a girl being murdered and chopped into multiple pieces and thrown across Delhi came to light months after the commissioning of the crime. That of a girl being hit and then dragged by a car on New Year’s eve when police patrolling and checkpoints are supposed to be strengthened multifold.”

Further, L-G VK Saxena added, “Death of ASI Shambhu Dayal Meena, while preventing an incident of chain snatching and open firing at a traffic intersection during evening rush hours resulting in the death of two innocent persons among others, somehow exhibit glaring lacuna in policing at the field level and the DCPs need to look into it with the aim of rectifying the same with immediate effect.”

The Delhi Police had received a lot of flak over the Kanjhawala and Walkar murder incident. In the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag incident, a 20-year-old girl named Anjali Singh who was riding a scooter was found dead on the street after allegedly being hit and dragged for several kilometres by a car driven by five youths in Outer Delhi’s Khanjawala area. While in the Shraddha Walker murder case, a 26-year-old was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner Aaftab. She was living with her in their rented accommodation in the Mehrauli area. He allegedly chopped the body into 35 pieces and disposed them of across the national capital.

'My guiding dictum has been zero tolerance to corruption': L-G VK Saxena

VK Saxena also cited the National Crime Records Bureau data and avered it shows that Delhi stands at third place in terms of cases of violent crime per lakh population. "It is second across the country in terms of crime against women despite the fact that we have police strength of about 81,000 available in Delhi”, he noted.

“The taint of corruption colours the personnel of Police Administration like none other. I would also like to emphasize that this malice can and should be handled by leaders at all levels more so in the Districts by you all present here, in this hall," the L-G said.

He further asserted that my guiding dictum has been zero tolerance to corruption and I would exhort all present here to adhere to it, lest it takes away from all the exemplary good and hard work that you and your force put into the making and maintenance of Delhi.

The L-G also flagged a host of issues including corruption, high-handedness of police and investigation loopholes. He urged the force to “ensure proactive pre-emptive measures to ensure safety and security at all levels” in view of the forthcoming G-20 Summit.