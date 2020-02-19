WATCH: Gwalior Brawl Escalation Sees Gunshots Being Fired; 2 Arrested

On Wednesday, a video emerged from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where two groups were seen clashing against each other with guns in their hands. The shocking video which was accessed by Republic TV showed a man pacing towards the rival group and firing shots in the air. The police have arrested two people in the case, including the man who fired shots, and the weapon has also been seized.

Sources have revealed that the clash was an ordinary brawl that broke out between the two groups. The shots that were fired by the youth were using a licensed gun. The existence of the video has raised a question on the easy availability of licensed weapons in Gwalior.

