WATCH: Gwalior Brawl Escalation Sees Gunshots Being Fired; 2 Arrested

Law & Order

On Wednesday, a video emerged from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh where two groups were seen clashing against each other with guns in their hands.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:

On Wednesday, a video emerged from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where two groups were seen clashing against each other with guns in their hands. The shocking video which was accessed by Republic TV showed a man pacing towards the rival group and firing shots in the air. The police have arrested two people in the case, including the man who fired shots, and the weapon has also been seized. 

Read: Constable, woman jump to death from Gwalior Fort

Sources have revealed that the clash was an ordinary brawl that broke out between the two groups. The shots that were fired by the youth were using a licensed gun. The existence of the video has raised a question on the easy availability of licensed weapons in Gwalior. 

Read: Madhya Pradesh: Fire blazes at wedding venue in Gwalior

Published:
