Gwalior SP Orders Action Against Cops Not Wearing Uniform, Says “will Face Consequences"

Following the release of guidelines in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior police department warning officers not to carry firearms while not in uniform, the Superintendent of Police (SP) on Thursday, August 19, stated that anyone who disobeys the guidelines will face severe consequences.

Gwalior SP directs action against cops not wearing the uniform

If anyone is discovered carrying a pistol while not in police uniform, according to Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi, stern action will be taken against them. Meanwhile, crime branch officers are free to do so as they stay in civilian attire while on duty too. Sanghi stated that if police officers are found wearing civilian clothing without permission, he will take action.

SP Sanghi has forwarded a copy of the directive to the ASP, CSP, and other in-charge stations, instructing them to follow the guidelines immediately.

Sanghi said, "Our department has been issuing circulars from time to time in police regulation regarding how to wear a uniform, how to keep weapons, but in some police stations, employees are doing duty in civil dress and keeping firearms in belt incorrectly."

"In this regard, it has been ordered that except the employee engaged in the collection of information in the police stations, all will do duty in uniform and wear the uniform properly. CSP, Additional SP have also been instructed that when they visit the police stations and see that is no one is unnecessary wearing civil," he added.

Director-General of Police on State Police progress

Earlier this week, Shri Vivek Johri, Director General of Police, stated in an event that the State Police has set high standards of social commitment by performing outstanding patriotism and public service activities. A state-wide campaign to combat crime has been begun in addition to stringent control of Naxal activity. In the state's 700 police stations, women's desks have been installed.

He also stated that the conviction rate for the highlighted charges is roughly 70% and that efforts are being done to enhance it. He stated that a high-level memorandum of understanding for police training would be signed. By placing police officers-employees in control of 11, 835 high-ranking police positions across the state, prospects for advancement have been provided.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI