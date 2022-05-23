Gyanvapi Case: Ashwini Upadhyay Files Impleadment Plea; 'mosque Can't Be Built On Temple'

On Monday, BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court seeking impleadment in the Gyanvapi case. Mentioning that he was born in Prayagraj and regularly visited Varanasi to offer prayers to Lord Mahadev and Goddess Gauri, he stressed that a temple's religious character does not change after the demolition of the roof, walls, pillars, foundation and even offering Namaz. Moreover, he contended that a temple always remains a temple unless the idol is shifted to another temple with specific rituals.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Ashwini Upadhyay stated, "My submission is that mosque is simply a place of faith. And that's why in the Gulf countries, mosques are demolished to build roads, and schools. On the other hand, this law which is cited by the Muslim side- the Places of Worship Act. So, temple is the place of worship. Mosque is a place of prayer. So, the law which deals with the place of worship cannot be cited by the Muslim side because mosque is not the place of worship."

His application mentioned, "Applicant submits that only those places can be protected, which were erected or constructed in accordance with the personal law of the person erected/constructed them, but places erected or constructed in derogation of the personal law, cannot be termed as a ‘place of worship.’ It is submitted that the retrospective cutoff date was fixed 15th August 1947 to legalize the illegal acts of barbaric invaders". Upadhyay also argued that the petition filed by the Muslim side has become infructuous as the Places of Worship Act doesn't bar the determination of religious character.

"The mosque constructed at temple land cannot be a mosque, not only for the reason that such construction is against Islamic law but also on grounds that the property once vested in the deity continues to be deity’s property and right of deity and devotees are never lost, howsoever long illegal encroachment continues on such property. Right to restore back religious property is unfettered and continuing wrong and injury may be cured by judicial remedy," it added. Meanwhile, Republic TV has now accessed exclusive visuals of the wall inside the Gyanvapi mosque that the Hindu side wants to demolish.

Gyanvapi survey

The present case pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. After three days, the survey concluded at about 10.15 am on May 16 to the satisfaction of all parties. On the same day, a Varanasi court ordered the sealing of the area inside the mosque where a Shivling was reportedly found.

Meanwhile, Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the survey report of the work done on May 14, 15, and 16 in which he reportedly highlighted the presence of a Shivling, Hindu symbols and a photograph of a deity inside the mosque premises. On May 20, the SC directed the transfer of the case to the court of the Varanasi District Judge. It specified that its interim order dated May 17 will remain in operation pending the disposal of the plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side and a period of 8 weeks thereafter. The matter will come up for hearing on July 21.