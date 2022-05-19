Gyanvapi Masjid Case: SC To Resume Hearing Plea Challenging Court-ordered Survey

Both the Supreme Court and the Varanasi local court will resume hearings in the Gyanvapi mosque case today, May 19. The case is based on a petition seeking permission for Hindus to worship before idols located on the walls of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had asked the Varanasi district magistrate to ensure the area where a ‘Shivling’ was found in the Gyanvapi complex is sealed without restricting the right of Muslims to worship there.

Agenda of Supreme Court hearing:

The Supreme Court will continue hearing the petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Management Committee, seeking to stay a Varanasi court's survey order The Committee argues that an attempt is being made to disrupt peace and harmony, contrary to the Places of Worship Act. Intervenor Hindu Sena filed an affidavit in court in response to the plea filed by the mosque committee. In its affidavit, Hindu Sena said the history of the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi dispute is being ignored. The group argued that the Place of Worship Act is not applicable as the dispute has been going on since before Independence. The Supreme Court had issued notices to the Hindu petitioners on Tuesday, before adjourning the matter for two days.

'Shivling' discovered at Gyanvapi mosque

The survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex concluded on Monday, May 16, during which, according to claims made by the Hindu side, a Shivling has been discovered in the Wuzukhana (Ablution pond). The court subsequently ordered the sealing of the spot where the Shivling was found.

Meanwhile, the Varanasi court will review today the videography survey report submitted by the team appointed by it. The survey team consisted of three court-appointed advocate commissioners, five lawyers from each side, an assistant, and a videography crew.

The court had granted the commission two additional days to submit the report. During the previous hearing, the Court-appointed commissioner, Ajay Mishra was removed by the court for alleged non-cooperation. Advocate Mishra has already submitted his report on the two-day survey conducted by him. A second survey report will be submitted by Advocate Vishal Singh at 2 PM today.