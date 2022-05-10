Gyanvapi Mosque Case Order On May 11; Judge Assures To Personally Visit Site If Needed

In the Gyanvapi Mosque case, the Varanasi Sessions Court said that the matter will be heard on Wednesday, May 11, including the announcement of the final order. The judge gave a verbal assurance that he will personally visit the location if required. Notably, access to the Temple premises to collect the evidences was demanded by the concerned party.

The issue of the Kashi Viswanath Temple and the Gyanvapi Mosque located in the adjacent land is a dispute wherein both the parties are claiming the land title over which the Mosque and Temple reside.

Recently, the controversy has been around the survey of various religious deities including Shringar Gauri, located in the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises and the Gyanvapi Masjid complex. On Friday, a court appointed official and lawyers carried out an inspection at the Mosque along with a plea seeking the access of the Hindu Temple behind it.

Order passed to survey Gyanvapi Mosque

A plea was submitted before the court to perform daily worship of the Hindu deities whose idols are located on the outer walls of the Gyanvapi Mosque. Currently, the devotees are allowed access to the Shringar Gauri only on Chaitra Navratra. The plea was filed on the basis of the argument the Shringar Gauri has been existing at the spot since time immemorial and asked the court to ascertain the same.

The petitioners representing the Kashi Vishwanath temple are claiming the Mosque resides on the land belonging to the Hindus whereas the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid has argued against it.

The Mosque management committee on Sunday moved the district court against the survey and also asked for the removal of the current court commissioner - Ajay Kumar Mishra.

