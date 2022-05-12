The Varanasi court on May 11 reserved the order on the Gyanvapi Mosque case and the final order will be given on May 12 at 12 PM. The district court is set to deliver its verdict on Thursday in the case pertaining to the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Meanwhile, the court will also be deciding on a plea by the Gyanvapi mosque management committee (Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid), seeking the removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra from the post of court commissioner for the survey, claiming that he is biased.

The court on Wednesday heard the two sides of the case and Advocate commissioner Mishra also presented his side. The court then reserved its order till 12 PM today. It is now expected to give the next date for the survey and also give a verdict on whether the commissioner will be changed or not. Ahead of the verdict, plaintiff's advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi spoke to Republic and exuded confidence in the case.

'We feel Commissioner will not be changed': Plaintiff's advocate

Speaking about the possible Gyanvapi verdict today, advocate Chaturvedi stated, “We feel like the Commissioner will not be changed and the investigation will move ahead.” Speaking exclusively to Republic, Chaturvedi overlooked the points made by the opposition and showed confidence in his party’s defence. “Opponents don’t have any proof. They are delaying the proceedings,” he said.

“May the judge himself will visit the site if required. They are misleading the people. Maa Shringar Gauri is inside the premises. They are saying it’s not inside but it is there. Our proofs are valid and strong,” the plaintiff's advocate told Republic. “The court's decision is the final order,” he further added. Meanwhile, he also mentioned the significance of the video survey and stated that the “camera won’t lie and the truth will come forward”.

“Court will decide the date for video recording. We will agree to every decision taken by the honourable court. Some will want to spread hatred in the atmosphere,” he further added. The court is expected to make the final verdict today after hearing the final arguments of the two sides. The court will decide on the opening of the two basements located inside the barricading in the Gyanvapi complex for videography and the replacement of the advocate commissioner. Meanwhile, in an interesting scoop, Republic also accessed the inside visuals of the Gyanvapi basement, which is under scrutiny.

#BREAKING | Inside visuals of Gyanvapi basement accessed



Varanasi court to pronounce its order on Gyanvapi survey at 12 pm today



Tune in here to watch - https://t.co/lyuj8P7uh2 pic.twitter.com/cafpoew0LW — Republic (@republic) May 12, 2022

Gyanvapi mosque survey order

A plea was submitted before the court to perform daily worship of the Hindu deities, whose idols are located on the outer walls of the Gyanvapi Mosque. Currently, the devotees are allowed access to the Shringar Gauri Temple only on Chaitra Navratri. The plea was filed on the basis of the argument that the Shringar Gauri has been existing at the spot since time immemorial and asked the court to ascertain the same.

The petitioners representing the Kashi Vishwanath temple are claiming that the Mosque resides on the land belonging to the Hindus whereas the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid has argued against it. The Mosque management committee on Sunday moved the district court against the survey and also asked for the removal of the current court commissioner - Ajay Kumar Mishra. Meanwhile, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) had stated that the videography scheduled to be carried out at the Gyanvapi Mosque was a clear violation of the Places of Worship Act, 1991 and announced that it would move the Supreme Court in this regard.

