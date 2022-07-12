Gyanvapi Mosque Hearing To Resume Today; Hindu Side Demand 'day-to-day' Hearing

While the Varanasi District and Sessions Court on Tuesday, July 12, will resume hearing on the controversial Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri temple complex case, it is expected that the Muslim side will continue their arguments regarding the petitions over worshipping inside the mosque premises.

Ahead of the big hearing on Tuesday, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel of the Hindu side in the matter spoke exclusively to Republic and said that they have demanded day to day hearing on the issue. Speaking on the hearing, he said, "We have requested in the court for a day-to-day hearing on the matter following which it should present the verdict."

Further claiming that the Hindu site has not yet presented its argument, Jain said that the Muslim side has been putting their argument in the last four hearings.

"They are beating around the bush in their argument. We have seen a pattern in such cases where attempts are made to stretch the time. The Muslim side is yet to file an affidavit while their written stand so far is shocking", he added.

Notably, this came just a day after the Hindu side announced the formation of a new Trust to look into the whole issue. According to Republic sources, the Trust named as AdiMahadev Kashi Dharmalaya Mukti Nyas will have 11 trustees, five invitees, and four women petitioners. It will not only look into all the cases pertaining to the disputed land but will also manage expenses incurred in the cases.

Gyanvapi mosque issue

Ever since the Supreme Court of India referred the Gyanvapi mosque case to the Varanasi District and Sessions Court, it has been holding hearings in the case. This pertains to the survey which was carried out earlier in April inside the premises of the mosque located near Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Following this, while the Hindu side claimed of finding a 'Shivling' near the wazukhana of the mosque, the Muslim side asserted that it was merely a 'fountain'.

The matter was taken to the court and so far over the last hearings, the Masjid committee has been placing their arguments against the petitions filed by the Hindi side. While the Hindu side is yet to place their part, the lawyers will have their turn to argue after the Muslim side's arguments are concluded.

Image: PTI/ANI