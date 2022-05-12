Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Court Commissioner Says 'worked Impartially' As Order Looms

Ahead of a Varanasi court's order on Thursday, Ajay Kumar Mishra- the court commissioner maintained that he had carried out his task in an unbiased manner. The court is expected to rule on the Gyanvapi mosque management committee's plea seeking the replacement of Mishra as the court commissioner citing that he was acting in a biased manner as he tried to get the videography done inside the mosque without requisite orders. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Mishra said, "I have worked as per the directions of the court. I have worked honestly and impartially".

Weighing in on why the survey couldn't be carried out on the mosque premises, he explained, "I can't say how many people were inside the mosque but some Muslims were there. I can't say (that we were not to allow cross the barricading). There were legal points due to which the survey couldn't take place. It was a technical problem."

A day earlier, social activist RP Singh told Republic TV, “There are proper shreds of evidence of Hindu idols inside the mosque premises. The photographs are 30-year-old and they are identical to the Gyanvapi mosque. The western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque demonstrates the Hindu archetype and if we go inside the mosque, we will be able to find broken pieces of Shiva Lingas and idols of our gods.”

The Gyanvapi Mosque row

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, there was a renewed clamour from certain outfits to retrieve the entire Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque premises. Asserting that the original Kashi Vishwanath Temple was built over 2000 years ago, they claim that the Gyanvapi Mosque was constructed after the temple was demolished by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669. While a Varanasi court had ordered an archaeological survey at this place of worship on April 8 last year, the Allahabad HC stayed this order.

The present case pertains to a petition filed by a number of women from Delhi before a court in Varanasi on April 18, 2021, seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. They contended that an image of Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same. On April 26, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered a survey to ascertain the petitioners' claim.

A team led by court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra conducted a partial survey of some areas outside the mosque on May 6. But, they were prevented from entering the mosque complex the next day. The Hindu side asserted that the April 26 order included the opening of two basements inside the barricading in the mosque complex for videography and sought a fresh date for the videography of the premises.