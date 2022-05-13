Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Row Reaches Supreme Court; CJI Avers, "Will Read Papers & See"

In a recent update pertaining to the Gyanvapi mosque row, the matter was brought to the attention of the Supreme Court on Friday, May 13. Mentioning the issue relating to the survey ordered yesterday by a Varanasi court inside the Gyanvapi mosque, on a plea by a few Hindu devotees before the Chief Justice of India, Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi sought status quo of the local court's order.

"Survey has been directed in relation to Varanasi property. This is covered by Places of Worship Act. Now, the Court has ordered Commissioner to conduct a survey!", Ahmadi submitted.

As Ahmadi implored for ordering a status quo on the survey, the CJI NV Ramana responded that he was not aware of the issue and said, "I don't know anything, how can I pass an order? I'll read and then pass orders.. let me see."

Gyanvapi verdict

Hearing a plea filed by a group of Hindu women that have sought year-long access to offer prayers at a Hindu shrine, a Varanasi Court on Thursday allowed the videographic survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Guidelines for continuing the video survey of the mosque were issued by Varanasi’s Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar and it was further announced that it will be held by May 17. While despite reservations from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, the court refused to remove court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Earlier on April 18, 2021, a group of Delhi-based women moved the court with their plea and had also sought to stop the opponents from damaging the idols.

On April 26, the court of Civil Judge of Varanasi ordered videography by the advocate commissioner of the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex and other places after Eid and to submit a report by May 10.

It is to be noted that the Gyanvapi mosque survey controversy dates back to 1991 when local priests filed a number of petitions in Varanasi district court seeking permission to worship in the Gyanvapi complex.

The petitioners contended that a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir was demolished in the 17th century and Gyanvapi Masjid was built on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

