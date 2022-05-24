Gyanvapi Row: Hindu Sena Files Fresh Plea; Seeks Permission To Worship Maa Shringar Gauri

At a time when the Varanasi Court is yet to take a decision on the next hearing dates for the ongoing Gyanvapi row in the state in reference to the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case, a fresh petition has now been filed in the court seeking the complete handover of Gyanvapi Mandir site to Hindus for worshipping purposes.

The petition, which has been filed by the Hindu Sena on the behalf of the right-wing organisation's national president Vishnu Gupta, has demanded the court should give necessary directions allowing Hindus for Darshan, Pooja, and further perform all the other rituals of Maa Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, and other visible and invisible deities within the old temple complex.

In addition to that, in the petition, the Hindu Sena has demanded that the Gyanvapi mosque must be shifted amicably as Varanasi is "Mahadev Ki Nagri" and thus the Hindus must be allowed to perform all the rituals pertaining to the Hindu culture.

While the matter is scheduled for hearing in the afternoon on Tuesday, the organisation has also appealed to all the people from the Hindu and Muslim communities to take a step forward in maintaining peace and harmony and further not getting provoked by the "Muslim vote bank" politicians.

Hindu Sena files fresh petition placing multiple demands

In that concern, some of the demands placed by the Hindu Sena in the fresh petition are as follows:

Hindus must be entitled to have Darshan, Pooja, and perform all the rituals of Maa Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, and other deities within the temple. Any such person must be restrained from imposing any restriction, creating an obstacle, hindrance, or interference in the performance of daily Darshan, Pooja, Aarti, Bhog, or observance of any other rituals by the Hindu devotees. Restrictions on demolishing, damaging, destroying, or causing any damage to the images of deities Goddess Maa Shringar Gauri at Asthan of Lord Adi Visheshwar along with Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Nandi, and other visible and invisible deities within the temple. Directing the Uttar Pradesh government and the district administration to make necessary security arrangements for facilitating daily activities by the devotees.

(Image: PTI/ANI)